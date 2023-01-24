High school basketball: North, Salisbury, West girls keep winning Published 11:12 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

From staff reports

More on these games will be online later.

THOMASVILLE — Bailee Goodlett scored 37 points in the middle two quarters, finished with 40 and led North Rowan’s girls to a 79-20 Central Carolina Conference romp at Thomasville on Tuesday.

North led 46-16 at halftime.

Dasia Elder scored nine for the Cavaliers on three 3-pointers.

•••

TYRO — Kyla Bryant had 26 points and 12 steals in Salisbury’s 65-18 CCC win at West Davidson.

MaKayla Noble scored 11 points, Mary Morgan had nine rebounds and Haley Dalton blocked four shots as the Hornets stayed undefeated in league play.

•••

LANDIS — De’Mya Phifer scored 25 points as West Rowan rolled to an 82-25 South Piedmont Conference win at South Rowan.

Lauren Arnold (16), Emma Clarke (14) and Tiara Thompson (11) also scored in double figures for the undefeated Falcons.

Ari Alston led South Rowan with seven points.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan lost 66-36 to Northwest Cabarrus in SPC action.

East couldn’t overcome a slow start, trailing 19-4 after the first quarter.

East had won at Northwest.

Kady Collins led the Mustangs with nine points. Hannah Waddell scored eight.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — Carson lost 63-26 at Lake Norman Charter in SPC action.

Allie Martin scored nine for the Cougars, who trailed 40-12 at halftime,

•••

CONCORD — Taylor Smith had 16 points and seven assists to lead Central Cabarrus to a 65-42 SPC win over Concord.

•••

LANDIS — West Rowan’s boys won 72-35 at South Rowan to stay tied for second place in the SPC.

Will Givens scored 20 points to lead the Falcons. Athan Gill had 14, while Elijah Holmes scored 10.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan lost 72-67 in two overtimes to SPC opponent Northwest Cabarrus.

Dylan Valley scored 24 for the Mustangs. Tee Harris had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Jonathan Wembolua scored 11.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — A third-quarter scoring drought was deadly for Carson’s boys in a 68-50 SPC loss at Lake Norman Charter.

Carson played without Mikey Beasley.

Jay McGruder scored 16 for the Cougars, while Colin Ball made three 3-pointers and scored 12.

•••

TYRO — Salisbury’s boys won 61-41 at West Davidson in Central Carolina Conference action.

•••

THOMASVILLE — North Rowan’s boys got 14 points from George Maxwell and 13 from Jayden Polk in a 75-56 Central Carolina Conference loss at Thomasville.

Ason Best scored 21 and Mike Strickland scored 13 for North in the JV game.

•••

CONCORD — Chase Daniel scored 28 points in Central Cabarrus’ 79-54 SPC win against Concord.

Carson Daniel had 16 assists for the unbeaten Vikings.

•••

Rockwell Christian’s Chasen Hall reached the 1,000-point milestone on Tuesday.