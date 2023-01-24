Area athletes update: Troutman honored by SAC Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

From staff reports

Wingate’s Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) was honored as the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The senior averaged a double-double in two games with 20.5 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 61.5 percent from the field with 2.5 assists and two blocks.

She scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and three blocks in a loss to Catawba. She totaled a season-high 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in a win against Emory & Henry.

Troutman is averaging 12.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs, and she’s led Wingate in scoring the last six games.

•••

Catawba’s DeAngelo Epps is the SAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Epps, a junior from Charlotte, led the Catawba Indians to a 2-0 record last week, extending their winning streak to seven games. He scored 15 points with six rebounds in a 71-65 win over Wingate.

Epps scored 20 points with nine rebounds and three steals in the Indians’ 97-85 win over Anderson. For the week, Epps averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals.

•••

Jamarius Hairston (Carson) has moved up to a sixth-man role in recent games for East Tennessee State.

Hairston made three 3-pointers, scored 10 points and had seven rebounds in 24 minutes in Saturday’s 78-62 win at Chattanooga.

•••

Jailen Williams (Carson) helped Claflin win Saturday’s CIAA road game at St. Augustine’s.

Williams had eight points, four rebounds and three steals.

•••

Cole Perry (Carson) averages 5.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Randolph.

Perry had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in Saturday’s 84-75 loss to Shenandoah.

•••

Janiya Downs (South Rowan) is playing very well for Catawba.

Downs is averaging 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. She’s shooting a career-best 40 percent on 3-pointers and almost 77 percent from the foul line.

She’s scored 21 points three times this season.

•••

Freshman Mary Spry (Carson) also has been a big part of Catawba’s six-game winning streak. The Indians haven’t lost in January.

Spry averages 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while playing about 10 minutes per game.

•••

Freshman Hannah Wilkerson (North Rowan) is the leading scorer for Columbia International.

Wilkerson averages 12.9 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Rams. Her season highs are 25 points and 11 rebounds.

She had a nice run of straight double-figure games before being held to five points in a loss to Montreat on Saturday.

•••

Abigail Wilson (West Rowan) averages 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds for UNC Asheville.

She’s scored in double figures five times.

•••

Carleigh Perry (Carson) has helped Guilford (15-3) win nine games in a row.

Perry had five points, six rebounds and two blocks in Saturday’s 62-58 win against Bridgewater.

Perry has started every game and averages 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. She’s shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers.

•••

Colbie Perry (Carson) averages 4.4 points for Converse.

Twenty-three of her 27 field goals have come from the 3-point line.

•••

Freshman Hannah Isley (Carson) had another double-double for Pfeiffer on Saturday.

She had 13 points and 11 rebounds in a 69-56 win at Salem.

Isley averages 7.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. She’s second on the team in 3-pointers (15) and leads the team in blocked shots (18).