Downtown Salisbury Updates!
Published 5:39 pm Monday, January 23, 2023
Good evening, Downtown Stakeholders!
Please see important information below:
- Downtown Salisbury Stakeholder Meeting: The first Quarterly Stakeholder Meeting of 2023 will take place Wednesday, January 25th from 8:30am-10am. Thank you to Salisbury Academy for hosting the meeting in their new location at 316 Depot Street. You may attend in person or virtually (you must register to attend virtually).
- Salisbury Academy Wednesday Drop-In: SA Upper School will be hosting Walk-In Wednesdays in the next two weeks for our Downtown neighbors and potential partners to drop in and see our space and learn about our model. The next date is January 25th 11 am – 12 pm.
- Attached please see the information for the Downtown Revitalization Incentive Grants. Please review this mailer to see if your projects may qualify, and note a pre-application meeting is required. Pre-applications are due January 24, 2023.
- Update to Wallace Lot construction: As you may have noticed, the construction that was supposed to occur got delayed. According to the company doing the work, they are expected to be coming Monday or Tuesday next week and, they will be bringing cones to mark off parking spots to begin.