City of Kannapolis Youth Athletic Registration Underway Published 2:00 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

KANNAPOLIS- The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for Youth T-Ball, Baseball, Softball and Soccer. Registration will close March 6.

Youth T-Ball, Baseball, and Softball

Children must be between the ages of 5-15 as of May 1. The registration fee is $40 for Kannapolis residents and $60 for non-residents, which includes the cost of uniforms, practices, and games. Scholarships and sponsorships are available. Gloves are mandatory and must be provided by the participant. Cleats are encouraged, but not required. Metal cleats are not allowed.

Practices will begin the week of March 27, and games will begin April 15.

Youth Soccer

Children must be between the ages of 3-15 as of February 1. The registration fee is $40 for Kannapolis residents and $60 for non-residents, which includes the cost of uniforms, practices, and games. Scholarships and sponsorships are available. Shin guards are mandatory and must be provided by the participant. Cleats are encouraged, but not required. Metal cleats are not allowed.

Visit www.kannapolisnc.gov or call Parks and Recreation at 704-920-4343 to register, apply for a scholarship, apply to be a coach, or to sign up as a sponsor.