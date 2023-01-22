United Way appoints new board members, gives out awards Published 12:05 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County United Way held its 2023 annual meeting Friday and the final campaign report for money raised last year showed just under $1.3 million came in.

New board members were announced for the coming year at the F&M Trolley Barn gathering and awards were handed out to people and local organizations who supported the United Way.

“It gives us all a moment to come together, fellowship and celebrate what we’ve done in the last year,” United Way Executive Director Jenny Lee said. “When we look back at 2022, it kind of opened the gates for us to learn this new environment that we live in, navigate through what the new needs are.”

Lee gave out the Helping Award to Desiree Dunston for her service to the United Way, an award Lee personally asked to present.

“It seems like each year this champion arrises and emerges into our United Way family and they help join with the committees and what Ms. Desiree Dunston has done…It’s been wonderful to have her on our board this year,” Lee said.

At the end of the meeting, new board president Eric Slipp talked about the new year before slamming his gavel for the first time for everyone to adjourn.

“It’s an exciting time and I think it will always be an exciting time as we look forward. Hey, we’re geographically blessed, we’re in a wonderful place that’s growing, but that growth has to be accompanied by equity, it has to be accompanied by fairness, it has to be accompanied by people who really need a chance and need a hand. That’s what your volunteerism does for that,” Slipp said.