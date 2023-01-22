Kannapolis PD launch homicide investigation Published 7:41 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

A shooting incident in Kannapolis on Sunday left one man deceased and authorities are now investigating the matter as a homicide.

According to a release from the Kannapolis Police Department, Isaiah Lorenzo, Martinez, 18, of Kannapolis, was fatally injured in the incident described as a shooting, which reportedly occurred in a parking lot on Pacific Court shortly before 1:15 p.m.

Responding officers found Martinez deceased at the scene.

Police are asking for community assistance in the investigation. If you have information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.