Crutchfield appointed to five committees Published 12:01 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

RALEIGH — The General Assembly returns to work this week as House Committee assignments have been announced.

Kevin Crutchfield, who represents parts of Rowan and Cabarrus counties, was appointed to five committees:

Appropriations

Appropriations, Education

Education-Universities

Health

Local Government — Land Use Planning and Development

“I look forward to working with my colleagues as we take a deeper look at issues in health, our universities, and local government,” Crutchfield said in a news release.

Tim Moore, Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, is responsible for appointing members to committees.

“We have a strong group of committee chairs this session, and I am confident that they will continue to propel our state forward and to the top of the pack,” Moore said.