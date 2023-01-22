Crutchfield appointed to five committees

Published 12:01 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

By Staff Report

RALEIGH — The General Assembly returns to work this week as House Committee assignments have been announced.

Kevin Crutchfield, who represents parts of Rowan and Cabarrus counties, was appointed to five committees:

  • Appropriations
  • Appropriations, Education
  • Education-Universities
  • Health
  • Local Government — Land Use Planning and Development

“I look forward to working with my colleagues as we take a deeper look at issues in health, our universities, and local government,” Crutchfield said in a news release.

Tim Moore, Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, is responsible for appointing members to committees.

“We have a strong group of committee chairs this session, and I am confident that they will continue to propel our state forward and to the top of the pack,” Moore said.

More News

A new home, a new life: Adoption day provides second chance for pets

Spencer community determined to address recent shootings

Rowan Chamber of Commerce presents priorities at annual legislative breakfast

Civil rights activist DeeDee Wright recognized by board of commissioners

Print Article