Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop participants honored Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The 2022 Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop Challenge participants were honored during a ceremony, with 16 people completing all seven of the 5K Run Kannapolis events.

They received the designation of “Beast,” commemorative Run Kannapolis medals and prizes during the ceremony. Eight people completed six runs and 26 people completed at least five of the runs. A total of 961 people ran at least one of the races.

This was the eighth year for the Loop the Loop Challenge, a series of loops around downtown Kannapolis and school facilities where people can walk, bike or run. People are asked to complete at least 150 miles to qualify for prizes and 179 people and dogs participated.

Nine people and dogs looped more than 1,000 miles. Sylvia Anderson completed a 2,160 miles and finished in first place. Russ Hoyser finished in second with 2,041 miles and Jeff Flash was third with 1,992 miles.

“We continue to be amazed by the number of people who are participating in these programs,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant in a news release. “We hear so many great stories on how the programs help them to get to know more people in the community, spend quality time with their families, lose weight and have better health. This is a great way for us to have a better community: physically, mentally and socially. We hope you and your family will participate this year.”

Both programs as part of the city's Discover a Healthy Life brand. Loops are routes are downtown and at every Kannapolis City School.