Rufty-Holmes Senior Center celebrates opening of North Rowan Lunch Club Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

SPENCER — The Rufty-Holmes Senior Center has opened a North Rowan Lunch Club at the First Community Building.

Building owners and managers Susan Morris and Beth Nance joined members of the Spencer Town Council and Rowan County Chamber of Commerce officials along with others at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting for the club.

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center Lunch Clubs are hosted in six locations around the county, making it easy for older adults to gather for a meal, fellowship, educational opportunities and access to needed resources. Congregate lunch clubs are a key program and are funded thru the federal Older Americans Act, with additional state and county funding. Lunch clubs have been hosted in communities across the nation for over 50 years.

The lunch clubs are open Monday-Friday for dine-in. Guests are asked to give a donation toward the posted meal price, according to their ability to pay. Donations are private and those 60 and older are served regardless of their ability to contribute. Meals costs are supplemented with funding from HCCBG/USDA federal, state and Rowan County funding.

Call Nutrition Manager Michele Sweatt at 704-216-7702 to sign up. The menu is available at www.ruftyholmes.org.

“We are excited to partner with the First Community Building of Spencer and the Town of Spencer to open our newest location,” Rufty-Holmes officials said in a news release.

The Rufty-Holmes Senior Center provides aging services and resources in Rowan County, serving over 4,000 older adults yearly. The center’s mission is to enrich the quality of life for Rowan County older adults, providing services, programs, and resources to encourage and assist seniors to live healthy, independent lives within their communities.