Library Notes: Providing resources for learning that happens 24/7 Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

By Wendy Campbell

Rowan Public Library

Libraries help children learn inside and outside of the classroom because children learn 24/7. For the children of Rowan County, that means educational resources and opportunities are provided at any one of four library branches.

Library resources are available to everyone. Monday-Saturday, library staff check out materials to parents, teachers, tutors, school groups, families and individuals. New content is added daily as well to meet the diverse needs of city and rural residents in our county library system.

At every branch, new materials are available. New picture books such as “Justice Is” by Preet Bharara introduce readers to the people who shaped history so parents can share the stories of their heroes with their children. With realistic illustrations by Sue Cornelison, this book presents history makers including Elizabeth Eckford and Malala Yousafzai, who furthered access to education for all people.

At the library, we recognize that one of the most important things children need to learn is how to read. To reach this end, Rowan Public Library continually adds new materials to help children become independent readers. Library users will find new Level One Easy Readers and phonics and sight word books from favorite characters such as the Berenstain Bears, Pete the Cat, and Paw Patrol.

Books are an excellent way to educate children on challenging topics. A new picture book selection, “The Talk” by Alicia D. Williams, centers on one parent’s talk to keep their growing child safe. For parents, there are many difficult subjects to navigate. The library provides picture books, chapter books, and/or non-fiction selections to meet that need. Everyone is encouraged to seek help in their library’s children’s room to get connected to helpful resources.

Free activities to engage children and families is another way libraries encourage learning. In February, the month-long scavenger hunt returns to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and the library kicks-off Black History Month with a new production from Bright Star Theatre. The performance, “Black History’s Groundbreaking Geniuses” will be held on Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. in the RPL Headquarters Stanback Auditorium. This show will include a brief introduction by History Room Supervisor Gretchen Witt. Active weekly programs return to the library, beginning Feb. 6, and include baby and toddler time, preschool storytime, teen activities, and Noodlehead Art afterschool. Special events are available at every branch this month. Visit the library for a complete calendar of events or reach your nearest branch by calling 980-432-8670.

Wendy Campbell is youth services supervisor at Rowan Public Library.