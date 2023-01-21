Jiggy with the Piggy scheduled for May 4-7 in Kannapolis Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The weekend of May 4 is the date of the next Jiggy with the Piggy event in Kannapolis. The barbecue competition and festival is May 4-7 and includes the Jiggy 5K, over 100 arts and crafts vendors, free concerts, fireworks, Cannon Ballers baseball games and a people’s choice pork tasting.

Over 100 Kansas City Barbeque Society judges will judge the best barbecue as teams from across the U.S. compete for prize money.

Registration for teams, vendors, sponsors and volunteers is now open. For more information, go to www.jiggywiththepiggy.com