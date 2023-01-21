College basketball: UNC tops NC State, Duke edges No. 17 Miami Published 4:11 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, RJ Davis scored 26 points and North Carolina defeated North Carolina State 80-69 Saturday.

Bacot has the North Carolina record after his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham. He also passed Tyler Hansbrough for first place on UNC’s career rebounding list with 1,221 to 1,219.

NC State’s Terquavion Smith, the leading scorer in the ACC, suffered a scary injury and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher with 9:45 remaining. He attacked the rim and tried to finish a left-handed runner but fell backwards and landed hard. He did not return to the game. NC State said Smith had an elbow and neck injury.

With Bacot scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the second half, the Tar Heels maintained a lead of at least seven points through the final nine minutes. North Carolina’s last field goal came on a Caleb Love jumper for a 74-65 lead with 1:47 remaining. Love, with four free throws, and Davis, with two, closed it out at the line.

Love finished with 16 points and made 9 of 10 free throws. Davis was 14-for-14 from the line.

D.J. Burns and Jarkel Joiner scored 18 points each for NC State and Smith and Casey Morsell scored 12 each.

The Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) have won three in a row and improved to 10-0 at home, including 5-0 in ACC play. The loss snapped North Carolina State (15-5) four-game winning streak.

Duke 68, No. 17 Miami 66

DURHAM (AP) — Jeremy Roach’s return to action couldn’t have come at a better time for Duke.

The Blue Devils needed his offense and late-game defense to pull out a 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami on Saturday.

“I’m a leader and I’m captain of this team,” said Roach, who scored 14 points in his first game in more than two weeks. “I’m just happy to be out there with my brothers. Getting a win like that is big for our confidence.”

Kyle Filipowski added 17 points and 14 rebounds for Duke (14-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), Tyrese Proctor had 11 points. Dariq Whitehead added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who played their first game of the season without a national ranking and got their 10th home win in as many outings.

Jordan Miller’s 19 points and Nijel Pack’s 18 were tops for Miami (15-4, 6-3), which has lost three of its last five games.

Duke held a 64-57 edge then went the final five minutes without a field goal.

With less than a minute remaining, Miami missed three shots on one possession with a chance to tie or go ahead. Filipowski drained both ends of a 1-and-1 with 18.2 seconds remaining to make it 68-64. Roach came up with a steal Miami’s next possession.

A last-second heave by Miami from near three-quarter court was well off the mark to end the game.

Roach, a junior guard who missed the past three games and four games overall with a toe injury, gave Duke stability down the stretch.

Miami guard Isaiah Wong was held to seven points, well below his team-leading 16.7 points per game. Scheyer said, “We got lucky with some of his misses.”

Duke plays next at Virginia Tech on Monday.

UNC Wilmington 62

Stony Brook 51

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Maleeck Harden-Hayes recorded 31 points as UNC Wilmington beat Stony Brook 62-51.

Harden-Hayes had seven rebounds for the Seahawks (16-6, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Shykeim Phillips scored 10 points and added eight rebounds. Toby Onyekonwu led the Seawolves (7-13, 3-4) with 11 points.

NC Central 74

Delaware State 55

DURHAM (AP) — Brendan Medley-Bacon had 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 74-55 win against Delaware State.

Medley-Bacon added seven rebounds and seven blocks for the Eagles (10-8, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marque Maultsby made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and added 16 points. Kris Monroe had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Khyrie Staten led the way for the Hornets (1-16, 0-4) with 13 points.

UNC Greensboro 59

Mercer 48

GREENSBORO (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones had 17 points in UNC Greensboro’s 59-48 victory over Mercer on Saturday night.

Brown-Jones was 5 of 6 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Spartans (13-8, 7-1 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy scored 10 points, going 4 of 9 (1 for 4 from distance). Jalen Breath was 3 of 4 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

Jalyn McCreary finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Bears (9-12, 2-6).

UNC Asheville 64

SC Upstate 58

ASHEVILLE (AP) — Drew Pember’s 20 points helped UNC Asheville defeat South Carolina Upstate 64-58 on Saturday.

Pember also contributed 10 rebounds and four steals as the Bulldogs (15-6, 7-1 Big South Conference) picked up their sixth straight win. Caleb Burgess added 14 points.

Trae Broadnax led the Spartans (9-10, 4-4) with 19 points and nine rebounds.

NC A&T 90

William & Mary 86

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Marcus Watson scored 28 points as North Carolina A&T beat William & Mary 90-86 on Saturday.

Watson had five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Aggies (10-12, 5-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Kam Woods added 19 points.

Noah Collier led the Tribe (8-13, 3-5) with 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Towson 66

Elon 62

ELON (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake’s 24 points helped Towson defeat Elon 66-62 on Saturday night.

Timberlake shot 7 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (14-7, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association).

The Phoenix (2-18, 0-7) were led by Jerald Gillens-Butler with 14 points. Max Mackinnon added 12 points and four steals.

Gardner-Webb 63

Winthrop 61

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Lucas Stieber scored on a jumper and a layup in the final 1:11 to give Gardner-Webb the lead and assure the Bulldogs a 63-61 win over Winthrop.

Ludovic Dufeal finished with 12 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-11, 4-4 Big South Conference). Sin’Cere McMahon led the Eagles (8-13, 3-5) with 19 .

Radford 95

High Point 80

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — DaQuan Smith scored 22 points, Justin Archer posted a double-double and Radford cruised to a 95-80 victory over High Point.

Smith shot 8 for 16 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (12-9, 6-2 Big South Conference). Archer totaled 18 points and 13 rebounds. The Panthers (10-10, 2-6) got 26 points from Zach Austin.