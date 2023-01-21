Area sports briefs: New football Catawba staff taking shape; Indians get basketball sweep Published 11:35 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023

From staff reports

A new Catawba football staff took shape in the past week.

Matt Baker was announced as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The former UNC QB had been quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at John Carroll College in Ohio.

Khanis Hubbard, former Catawba player and coach, was hired as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. Hubbard was the defensive line coach at Southwest Minnesota State.

The other defensive cordinator will be Tee Overman, who was a standout player at Wingate. Overman was the defensive coordinator at Dayton.

Brian Collins is the new offensive line coach. Collins was the o-line coach at Carthage College in Wisconsin.

Jake Vellucci was hired as safeties coach. He’ll also coach special teams and coordinate recruiting. He was an assistant at Dayton.

Parris Baxter was hired as cornerbacks coach. He was an assistant at Fort Valley State.

Braden Thomson was announced as running backs/tight ends coach. Thomson was on the Shepherd staff along with new Catawba head coach Tyler Haines, who announced the hires.

College baseball

UNC sophomore Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) has been picked as Preseason ACC Player of the Year by Perfect Game.

Honeycutt hit .296 with 25 homers with 29 steals and 57 RBIs as a freshman center fielder for the Heels.

He was a Freshman All-America and a third team All-America pick.

Honeycutt is the highest rated college player for the 2024 MLB draft.

College football

Kansas defensive end Zion DeBose (6-2, 250) declared for the NFL draft.

DeBose (North Rowan) redshirted in 2017 at Virginia Tech, was granted a medical redshirt in 2019 and had the universal COVID redshirt for 2020, so he still had eligibility remaining at Kansas. He played the 2021 and 2022 seasons for the Jayhawks.

Men’s basketball

Catawba outscored visiting Anderson to claim a 97-85 victory on Saturday at Goodman Gym.

Catawba (13-4, 8-1) committed only four turnovers and has won seven in a row.

DeAngelo Epps knocked down 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Jerome Bivins connected on five three-pointers to net 19 points with Javeon Jones added 18.

Anderson got eight 3-pointers and 28 points from Jalen Hillery and a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds from Jackson Greco.

Catawba hits the road on Wednesday to take on Lenoir-Rhyne.

•••

Livingstone lost to Johnson C. Smith 70-64 at Brayboy Gym on Saturday.

The Blue Bears couldn’t overcome 40-percent shooting and 20 turnovers.

Khyree Temple led LC with 20 points. Paul Tako, DeMarr McCrae and Arion Broadnax scored 10 each.

Ezekial Cannedy scored 23 for the Golden Bulls, who had 12 turnovers.

Women’s basketball

Janiya Downs (South Rowan) scored 13 of her game-high 21 in the fourth quarter as Catawba stayed unbeaten at home with a 68-60 win over Anderson on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Gym.

Catawba held Anderson to four points in the fourth quarter.

Catawba (15-3, 9-1) got 10 rebounds from Downs and 20 points fron Lyrik Thorne. The bench contributed 17 points.

Diamond McDowell had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans.

•••

Livingstone lost 54-50 to Johnson C. Smith at Brayboy Gym on Saturday.

Andresia Alexander scored 14 for LC, but the Blue Bears couldn’t overcome 25 turnovers. The Golden Bulls won despite 32-percent shooting.

NFL

Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) was one of the notable Pro Bowl snubs, despite 10 sacks, a figure which led NFL interior linemen.

Hargrave was one of the anchors for the NFL’s No. 2-rated defense.

HS basketball

Salisbury guard Juke Harris, a 6-foot-6 junior who is a four-star recruit, trimmed his list of potential college destinations to a final six on Friday.

Harris listed Tennessee, LSU, Miami, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Kansas as the finalists.

Harris listed a top 12 in October. He cut Virginia, Houston, Texas A&M, Clemson, NC State, Notre Dame and Mississippi State from that list.

HS football

A.L. Brown athlete Xavier Chambers has added an offer from James Madison.

•••

West Rowan linebacker Damarion Phillips was offered by Averett.

HS wrestling

West Rowan had seven individual champions and won the South Piedmont Conference Tournament held on Saturday at Carson.

•••

Carson won 56-24 over Mountain Island Charter and 60-24 over Corvian Community School.

Going 2-0 for the Cougars were Joseph Little, Gabe Flaminio, Parker Mills, Cameron Lord, Christian Kluttz, Tristin Clawson, Elijah Morgan, Trey Hill and Deshaun Kluttz.

•••

Carson’s Raelie Hernandez went 3-0 to win the 120-126 weight class at the “Clash of the Girl Titans” at Hopewell High.

Salisbury Academy

Salisbury Academy’s varsity girls rallied from seven down to beat Statesville Christian 29-24.

Anna Kate Goodman led with 15 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Brooks Zino scored seven points.

•••

Salisbury Academy’s varsity boys jumped out to a 15-0 lead with smothering defense and rolled to a 40-10 win against Statesville Christian School.

The leading scorers for the Jaguars were Isaiah Foxx with 17 points and AJ Jarrell and Dylan Hale with six each.

The Jags will be in action on Monday when they host Davidson Day School at 6:30 p.m.

North Hills hoops

North Hills lost 79-23 to Victory Christian on Friday. Michael Brown scored nine for the Eagles (8-11), and Champion Hayden had eight.

•••

Hayden had 23 points and 17 rebounds in an 83-72 loss to Lake Norman Christian. Jerrod Drye scored 14. Malachi Strong had 13.

Rockwell Christian

Rockwell Christian’s boys won 53-36 against Matthews Christian. Jacob Mills scored 21 on 8-for-13 shooting for the Chargers.

•••

Rockwell Christian (21-3) romped 88-46 against Calvary Christian on Friday. Chasen Hall is closing in on 1,000 career points.