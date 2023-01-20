Mountainfilm on Tour in Salisbury to raise funds for Muddy Sneakers with showing at Catawba on Saturday Published 12:00 am Friday, January 20, 2023

SALISBURY — Mountainfilm on Tour in Salisbury will show films Saturday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. at Catawba College’s Keppel Auditorium.

The films are picked from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado.

Founded in 1979, Mountainfilm is one of America’s longest-running film festivals. The annual festival is held every Memorial Day weekend and celebrates stories of indomitable spirit and aims to inspire audiences through film, art and ideas.

Mountainfilm on Tour in Salisbury will feature a collection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and engaging documentary short films that align with Mountainfilm’s mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Mountainfilm on Tour in Salisbury is hosted by Muddy Sneakers and Catawba College Center for the Environment. Event proceeds benefit Muddy Sneakers, which for 15 years has been supporting fifth grade public school students’ and teachers’ science education initiatives through outdoor experiential learning. General admission tickets are $25 and more details are available at https://muddysneakers.org/