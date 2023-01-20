Blotter: Sex offender arrested over prohibited visit Published 12:00 am Friday, January 20, 2023

SALISBURY — A 27-year-old Rowan County man was arrested for a sex offender registry violation after a GPS monitor caught him in some off-limits locations around Salisbury.

According to records from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Dequan Weldon, 27, was arrested on Jan. 17.

A Rowan County probation officer detected that Weldon visited the area by the main branch of the Rowan County Library system, which is across the street from a child’s playground at Bell Tower Green.

Weldon is prohibited from visiting either of those spaces. In 2014, Weldon was a student at Salisbury High School when he was charged with rape and taking indecent liberties with 12-year-old.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• Deputies investigated a report of shots being fired from a vehicle in the area of Tree Limb Lane in Kannapolis on Jan. 16.

• A package was reportedly stolen from a Dixon Drive residence in Salisbury between 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 16. The total estimated loss is $65.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred on Airport Road between 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 17. The total estimated loss was $530.

• An incident of credit card fraud occurred on Old Concord Road between 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 17. The total estimated loss was $331.

• Stout Heating and Air reported the theft of a catalytic converter on Jan. 17. The total estimated loss was $500.

• A larceny from a vehicle reportedly occurred at the Cornerstone Child Development Center on Webb Road in Salisbury sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 17. The total estimated loss was $2,500.

• A firearm was reportedly taken from an address on St. Pauls Church Road in Salisbury between 12:18 a.m.-1:18 p.m. on Jan. 8. The total estimated loss is $2,310.

• A China Grove woman reported being harassed between 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 6:39 p.m. on Jan. 17.

• Jeffrey Robert Guthrie, 27, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with possession of marijuana less than .5 ounces.

• Jakorie Akie Wise, 26, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with carrying a concealed gun.

•Joseph Baxter Garmon, 53, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with possession of stolen goods.

• Marriage Grier, 24, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with a governor warrant for out-of-state extradition.

• Billieann Michelle Blaney, 31, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance.

• Dahzavion Jervante Lucky, 22, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A report of check fraud was made by A Friend Indeed Check Cashing on Jan. 17. The incident occurred between 1 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 6.

• Waggoner Realty Co. reported property damage at 403 West Franklin Street. The incident occurred between 11 p.m. on Jan. 16 and midnight on Jan. 17.

• A firearm was reported lost from a West Franklin Street property between midnight on Jan. 4 and 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

• Daniel Dwayne Lowery, 40, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age.