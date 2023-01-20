Blotter: Sex offender arrested over prohibited visit

Published 12:00 am Friday, January 20, 2023

By Chandler Inions

Miguel Weldon

SALISBURY — A 27-year-old Rowan County man was arrested for a sex offender registry violation after a GPS monitor caught him in some off-limits locations around Salisbury.

According to records from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Dequan Weldon, 27, was arrested on Jan. 17.

A Rowan County probation officer detected that Weldon visited the area by the main branch of the Rowan County Library system, which is across the street from a child’s playground at Bell Tower Green.

Weldon is prohibited from visiting either of those spaces. In 2014, Weldon was a student at Salisbury High School when he was charged with rape and taking indecent liberties with 12-year-old.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• Deputies investigated a report of shots being fired from a vehicle in the area of Tree Limb Lane in Kannapolis on Jan. 16.

• A package was reportedly stolen from a Dixon Drive residence in Salisbury between 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 16. The total estimated loss is $65.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred on Airport Road between 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 17. The total estimated loss was $530.

• An incident of credit card fraud occurred on Old Concord Road between 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 17. The total estimated loss was $331.

• Stout Heating and Air reported the theft of a catalytic converter on Jan. 17. The total estimated loss was $500.

• A larceny from a vehicle reportedly occurred at the Cornerstone Child Development Center on Webb Road in Salisbury sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 17. The total estimated loss was $2,500.

• A firearm was reportedly taken from an address on St. Pauls Church Road in Salisbury between 12:18 a.m.-1:18 p.m. on Jan. 8. The total estimated loss is $2,310.

• A China Grove woman reported being harassed between 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 6:39 p.m. on Jan. 17.

  Jeffrey Robert Guthrie, 27, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with possession of marijuana less than .5 ounces.

• Jakorie Akie Wise, 26, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with carrying a concealed gun.

•Joseph Baxter Garmon, 53, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with possession of stolen goods.

• Marriage Grier, 24, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with a governor warrant for out-of-state extradition.

  Billieann Michelle Blaney, 31, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance.

• Dahzavion Jervante Lucky, 22, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

In Salisbury Police reports

  A report of check fraud was made by A Friend Indeed Check Cashing on Jan. 17. The incident occurred between 1 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 6.

  Waggoner Realty Co. reported property damage at 403 West Franklin Street. The incident occurred between 11 p.m. on Jan. 16 and midnight on Jan. 17.

  A firearm was reported lost from a West Franklin Street property between midnight on Jan. 4 and 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

  Daniel Dwayne Lowery, 40, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age.

