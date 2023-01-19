Rep. Adams to speak Sunday at event marking Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority founding Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

SALISBURY — Founded January 15, 1908, the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Delta Xi Omega Chapter and Alpha Xi Chapter is observing the sorority’s founding 115 years ago at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m. with an event at Varick Auditorium on Livingstone College’s campus.

The theme of the event is “Soaring Into 2023: Celebrating 115 years of Service and Sisterhood.” Rep. Alma S. Adams, a member of the sorority, will be the keynote speaker. The event is open to the public and a reception will follow.