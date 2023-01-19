Lunch and Learn 2023 schedule announced Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

The Lunch and Learn series returns for another year. The meetings will take place at noon at the Rowan County Extension Office. Classes are new, and you are welcome to join any or all of them. If you have an hour to join in, you will walk away with new knowledge, refreshed skills and recipes to enjoy throughout the year. Each session will be an hour, and sessions will be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month from January to April.

• Jan. 25 — Savory Soups: What could be simpler than sipping on a big, steaming bowl of soup? A hearty soup — made with veggies and meat, poultry, fish, or dried beans — can be the main dish for your meal. Add some crackers or breadsticks on the side and perhaps fruit for dessert and you’re ready to eat! The class will explore the six types of soups and learn to make some of these creamy, chunky, hearty, bursting-with-flavor soups.

• Feb. 22 — Bountiful Beans: Beans are a powerhouse full of filling protein and fiber, as well as folate and phytates which may help reduce the risk of stroke, depression and colon cancer. They can be prepared in so many ways. With all their benefits, it’s important to include this simply delicious, naturally nutritious food in your diet regularly.

• March 22 — All About Apples: Apples are among the world’s most popular fruits. Apples are high in fiber, vitamin C and various antioxidants. They are also very filling, considering their low-calorie count. Studies show that eating apples can have multiple benefits for your health

They say, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.” Come learn how to incorporate more apples into your diet and learn “All About Apples!”

• April 26 — Grateful Grains: The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends eating 6 ounces of grain foods daily (based on a 2000-calorie diet) and getting at least half or 3 ounces of that grain intake from 100% whole grains. Are you getting in your grains? Let’s figure out how to get more grains into your meals.

If you are interested in any or all the sessions, don’t wait to reserve your seat. Space is limited, so reserve your seat today. Please note that there are four sessions and if you would like to attend all of these, you must register for each of them separately. Each session is $10.

Once you are registered, you can come by to pay for the sessions in advance or wait until the day of. Please call if you are unable to make it to a session, as there may be others on the waiting list. Call 704-216-8970 to reserve your seat.