Echevarria speaks at Republican Breakfast Club Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

SALISBURY — Brian Echevarria was the speaker for the Jan. 8 Rowan Republican Breakfast Club.

Echevarria was a candidate for N.C. House District 73 in Cabarrus County in 2022. He first gained attention when his words to the Cabarrus County Board of Education against critical race theory (CRT) went viral. He was interviewed on Fox News concerning his message that he did not want his “pecan colored” children to be taught that they were victims or that they did not have the opportunity to succeed.

At the breakfast, he shared his experience of going from novice to more experienced candidate. He offered details on what the Republican Party must do to defeat the liberal woke culture and how the party must be true to its values, be kind and play to win.

The Rowan Republican Breakfast Club meets on the first Saturday of the month at 8:30 a.m. at Porky’s Bar-B-Q in China Grove. All ages welcome. For more information, call 704-640-8129.