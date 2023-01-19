Echevarria speaks at Republican Breakfast Club
Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 19, 2023
SALISBURY — Brian Echevarria was the speaker for the Jan. 8 Rowan Republican Breakfast Club.
Echevarria was a candidate for N.C. House District 73 in Cabarrus County in 2022. He first gained attention when his words to the Cabarrus County Board of Education against critical race theory (CRT) went viral. He was interviewed on Fox News concerning his message that he did not want his “pecan colored” children to be taught that they were victims or that they did not have the opportunity to succeed.
At the breakfast, he shared his experience of going from novice to more experienced candidate. He offered details on what the Republican Party must do to defeat the liberal woke culture and how the party must be true to its values, be kind and play to win.
The Rowan Republican Breakfast Club meets on the first Saturday of the month at 8:30 a.m. at Porky’s Bar-B-Q in China Grove. All ages welcome. For more information, call 704-640-8129.
Rowan Republican Lincoln Reagan Dinner
Rep. Dan Bishop will be the keynote speaker for the Rowan Republican Lincoln Reagan Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 4. Guest speaker will be Hal Weatherman, candidate for N.C. lieutenant governor for 2024. Sen. Ted Budd, originally scheduled to speak, is unable to attend.
Weatherman served as chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and to U.S. Rep. Sue Myrick. He is the founder and president of the Electoral Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing election integrity efforts in North Carolina. A native of North Carolina, he is a published author and has advised many candidates and campaigns over the last three decades.
The Rowan Lincoln Reagan Dinner will be at Bakers Mill at 1360 Poole Road. To reserve tickets, go to https://rowan.nc.gop/. Contact information@rowanrepublicans.
com for more information.