Carolina Artists show and tell meeting tonight

Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

The Carolina Artists guild will be hosting its monthly meeting tonight at 7 p.m., and show and tell is the focus.

All local artists are invited to bring their artwork to display and talk about. All mediums and all artists from beginners to seasoned are welcome to attend. You will enjoy seeing the diverse artwork, finished and in progress. It’s a great way to be inspired by others and also to get tips and suggestions on how to improve your art.

The guild meets at St John’s Lutheran Church. Use North Jackson Street entrance.

Carolina Artist meets monthly and offers educational programs on various art topics, demonstrations, participation in various local art events and hosts the annual Carolina Expo Art Show each year.

For additional information on the meeting or membership, text Cherrathee Hager at 704-490-2001.