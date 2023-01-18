Multi-car collision clogs Interstate 85

Published 8:33 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Chandler Inions

First responders were called into action in Cabarrus County just south of the Rowan County line shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

A multiple-car collision occurred near mile marker 62 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85. Reports indicate that multiple motorists are pinned.

Medical transport including an airlift have been called in for treatment of the injuries.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

