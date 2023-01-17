Second person has died in Duke Drive fire Published 11:27 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

SALISBURY — A second person has died as a result of a residential fire in the 200 block of Duke Drive last Friday morning, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Wayne Bradshaw, 31, died at the scene of the fire but Amber Louise Mowery, 31, was taken by ambulance to the hospital where she later died. Both died as a result of injuries from the fire according to a release from Rowan County Chief Deputy Jason Owens.

According to officials, the fire was called in at 7:12 a.m. to the South Salisbury fire district. Both victims were pulled from the house by firefighters.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the fire, but no information on the point of origin or the cause of the fire has been released.

The single family home is in a subdivision called Correll Park off Old Concord Road near Peeler Road and the fire caused substantial damage to the home.

Comments