Rep. Warren announces applications for Golden Leaf scholarships are now open

Rep. Harry Warren is advising Rowan County residents that the application for the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program is now open. Each year, the Golden LEAF Foundation awards 215 scholarships to high school seniors and community college transfer students who reside in a qualifying rural and economically distressed North Carolina county and are planning to enroll full-time in a participating public or private college or university located in North Carolina. High school seniors entering college as freshmen are eligible for a scholarship totaling up to $14,000 ($3,500 a year for up to four years).

Community college transfer students are eligible for $3,500 a year for up to 3 years.

To apply, go to CFNC.org and fill out the Golden LEAF Scholarship application form.

The deadline for applications is March 1. Awards will be announced in late April.

Warren said he encourages people to spread the word, saying if people know someone who qualifies, he encourages them to share the information quickly, since Rowan County is one of 78 counties that can submit applications.

Other eligible counties include Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Beaufort, Bertie, Blaine, Burke, Caldwell, Camden, Caswell, Catawba, Cherokee, Chowan, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Dare, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston, Gates, Graham, Granville, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Jackson, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Macon, Madison, Martin, McDowell, Mitchell, Montgomery, Nash, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Person, Pitt, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Tyrrell, Vance, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin, and Yancey. This list is effective for new scholarships awarded on or after Aug. 1, 2022. Scholarships are limited to students who demonstrate financial need and reside in the qualifying counties listed. A scholarship recipient who resides in a qualifying county upon initial award (including awards made prior to Aug. 1, 2022), will retain eligibility and will be eligible for renewal awards if the student’s place of residence is within the state of North Carolina and other scholarship eligibility criteria are met. The Golden LEAF Foundation Board reserves the right to alter the list and policies.

More information is available at the link above and on the Golden LEAF website.