Local artist will paint a new mural in the Rowan County courthouse Published 12:05 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

SALISBURY — Dissent doesn’t usually go well in a courtroom.

But this is a different kind of dissent.

Local artist Shane Pierce, commonly known as Abstract Dissent, has agreed to paint a mural in courtroom number five at the Rowan Superior Court building, which is used for matters concerning children and families involved with the Department of Social Services (DSS) foster care system. The mural consists of a pink flower to the left, a black and blue butterfly in the middle and a light blue feather to the right, against a black and green background.

Pierce said he came up with this design because he wanted something “that looked a little serene for kids that are coming through there that have probably been through a lot, so something calm and soothing.”

The court was awarded a $5,000 grant for the project from the Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation through the Foundation for the Carolinas, a nonprofit community foundation serving donors and a broad range of charitable purposes in North and South Carolina.

Pierce opened an art gallery in May of last year on Innes Street called Abstract Dissent Studio and Gallery. He is also responsible for other murals across Rowan County, including a mural at North Rowan Elementary school, outside of local restaurants Yummy Bahn Mi and China Grove Cartel, and most recently, a mural on the side of the old Faith fire house representing the town. His murals are taking him across the country, with upcoming projects in Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Atlanta.

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve the mural at Tuesday’s meeting. Pierce is scheduled to begin work on Feb. 2.

