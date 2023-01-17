High school basketball: West teams stay hot; Carson splits with South Published 11:11 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

From staff reports

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls put five in double figures and blew out East Rowan 81-21 on Tuesday.

The undefeated Falcons led 30-2 after a quarter, and reached a 40-point lead for a running clock in the third quarter.

West (14-0, 7-0 South Piedmont Conference) got 14 points from De’Mya Phifer, 11 each from Lauren Arnold and Jamecia Huntley and 10 apiece from Mya Edwards and Emma Clarke.

Peyton Whicker scored seven to lead the Mustangs (8-8, 4-3).

South Rowan 43, Carson 34

LANDIS — After a foul-plagued first half, Kynlee Dextraze took over in the second half and led South Rowan to a 43-34 South Piedmont Conference win against Carson.

Dextraze’s teammates did a good job of feeding the post and she scored all of her 16 points in the second half.

Carson led 20-18 going to the fourth quarter.

Allie Martin led Carson (2-15, 1-6) with 14 points, and the Cougars got nine each from Alona Locklear and Laila Furr.

Madilyn Cherry scored 14 for the Raiders (6-9, 3-4), while Ari Alston had eight.

BOYS

Carson 65, South Rowan 48

LANDIS — Carson’s sophomore guard Jonah Drye had a sizzling second half and scored 22 of his 25 points after the break.

Drye led the Cougars (8-8, 1-6) to a 65-48 win against South Rowan. It was Carson’s first South Piedmont Conference victory of the season.

The Cougars got 16 points from Jay McGruder and 12 from Mikey Beasley.

Dalton Young made three 3-pointers and scored 25 for the Raiders (1-14, 0-7). Bronson Hunt scored 11.

West Rowan 81, East Rowan 71

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan held off East Rowan 81-71 for a South Piedmont Conference win.

West has won eight of its last nine games, with the loss coming to Central Cabarrus, the top-ranked team in 3A.

West (8-6, 5-2) got big scoring games from Athan Gill (28 points) and Will Givens (24), who hit six 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds.

Elijah Holmes made a huge contribution with 14 points and Brant Graham made three 3-pointers.

East got in an early hole but had some runs and kept fighting, with Dylan Valley (26) and Tee Harris (24) putting up big numbers.

Jonathan Wembolua contributed 11 points.

East (5-10, 2-5) played without starting guard Tijon Everhart.

