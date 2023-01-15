Spencer holding neighborhood watch forum on Jan. 18 Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

SPENCER — Town officials and the Spencer Police Chief’s Citizen Advisory Board invite the community to participate in a neighborhood watch forum on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

At this event, staff, officials, and Citizen Advisory Board members want to discuss recent shots fired incidents with community members. You’ll learn how police are responding and find out how to safely submit tips and become involved. For more information, call 704-633-3574.

