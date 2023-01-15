Salisbury Academy’s new downtown location opening for walk-in Wednesdays

Published 12:05 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — Salisbury Academy is inviting the community to visit its new Upper School space for grades 9-12 in downtown Salisbury at several upcoming walk-in Wednesday events.

The first event will be on Jan. 18 from 8-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. A second session will take place on Jan. 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Salisbury Academy Upper School is located at 316 Depot Street.

The school is currently accepting applications for 2023-24 for students in 9th and 10th grades, with select admission for 11th grade students.

Learn more about the SA Upper School at salisburyacademy.org/admission/saupperschool.cfm, and contact Upper School Head Meredith Williams at mwilliams@salisburyacademy.org.

Comments

More News

Livingstone culinary students host homeless for meal

Long lost map shows vision of Salisbury that has transformed through the years

Commissioners to hear agricultural lands plan

Looking to buy local? Check out the Local Focal

Print Article