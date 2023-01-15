Salisbury Academy’s new downtown location opening for walk-in Wednesdays Published 12:05 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

1 of 2

SALISBURY — Salisbury Academy is inviting the community to visit its new Upper School space for grades 9-12 in downtown Salisbury at several upcoming walk-in Wednesday events.

The first event will be on Jan. 18 from 8-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. A second session will take place on Jan. 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Salisbury Academy Upper School is located at 316 Depot Street.

The school is currently accepting applications for 2023-24 for students in 9th and 10th grades, with select admission for 11th grade students.

Learn more about the SA Upper School at salisburyacademy.org/admission/saupperschool.cfm, and contact Upper School Head Meredith Williams at mwilliams@salisburyacademy.org.

Comments