Rowan County, Macy’s honored for community impact by Trade & Industry Development magazine Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

SALISBURY — Trade & Industry Development, a leading business magazine for C-suite executives, corporate real estate professionals and site consultants, has selected Rowan County and Macy’s Inc. as 2023 CiCi Award winners.

Short for Corporate Investment and Community Impact, the awards recognize that the location of a new facility or the expansion of an existing one can have a profoundly positive effect on a community, even if the investment is modest.

For the 17th annual CiCi Awards, Trade & Industry Development is recognizing 15 projects announced in 2022 that demonstrate how site selection can make a large difference in a community, providing jobs and opportunities.

Macy’s is a record-breaking project for Rowan County and China Grove which will change the trajectory of the community. Macy’s is building a 1.4 million square foot distribution center, creating 2,800 jobs and investing $584.3 million.

When fully operational, the fulfillment center will account for nearly 30% of Macy’s digital supply chain capacity and serve customers nationwide.

The facility will be equipped with new automation technology to increase capacity and productivity to help drive profitable digital sales growth. This new automation includes an advanced goods-to-person and pocket sorter system that will help modernize the retailer’s supply chain by moving merchandise with greater speed and accuracy.

With a population of 4,434 residents in China Grove, the creation of 2,800 new jobs will transform the town, county and Charlotte region.

“This is a great honor for the Town of China Grove and we have enjoyed welcoming Macy’s Inc. to come grow with us,” said China Grove Mayor Charles Seaford. “Like China Grove, Macy’s Inc. is an original. Through teamwork and partnership, we can both thrive and become stronger together.”

The Macy’s job announcement is the biggest in Rowan County history, surpassing the 1,200 jobs announced by Chewy just three years prior.

With an average wage above $18 per hour, Macy’s is expected to invest more than $100 million in annual payroll to its employees in China Grove. This will provide a living wage for thousands in a county that has a poverty level higher than the state average.

Nominated for the award by the Rowan EDC, Rowan County and Macy’s are the only CiCi Award for Community Impact winners from the state.

