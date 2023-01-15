Meals on Wheels holding ‘non-event’ fundraiser for Valentine’s Day Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

SALISBURY — In 2018, Meals on Wheels Rowan hosted its first Valentine’s Day Non-Event. Former Board Member Johanna Lovvorn brought the idea of a “non-event” fundraiser to the board of directors and spearheaded the first one. It has gone from raising over $50,000 in 2018 to over $200,000 in 2022.

“Our donors loved the idea of a fundraising event that did not have to get dressed up to attend,” Cindy Fink, executive director, said in a news release. “They also did not have to get a babysitter or rent a tuxedo. Our board did not want all the ticket cost to go to venue, food, and music. Our goal was to raise money to provide nutritious home-delivered meals to seniors.”

“Without fundraising expenses such as a venue, food, and entertainment, donors can also rest assured that 100% of their donations will provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County,” added Alexandra Fisher, fund development and marketing manager.

For every $50 contributed, each donor receives an entry into drawings for two gift baskets. All donations received before Feb. 1 will be entered in the drawing for the date night basket, which includes two tickets to the Hornets game on Feb. 15 and a $100 Visa gift card.

All donors who contribute before Feb. 14 will be entered in the drawing for the grand prize basket, valued at $2,000. Both baskets include gift cards to local shops and restaurants and Valentine treats.

Donors can also honor someone special or give in memory of a loved one, and Meals on Wheels Rowan will send a special Valentine’s card to their honoree.

“This year our goal is to raise over $200,000, which will provide over 15,600 meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County. There is a growing demand for our services, and this year we have increased our daily home-delivered meals capacity from 300 to 325 participants each weekday. We will provide free meals to up to 100 of these participants. Thanks to our wonderful Valentine’s Day Non-Event Sponsors, we are already halfway to our fundraising goal,” said Fisher.

Meals on Wheels Board President Kevin Pruitt said, “We are incredibly grateful for all the support we receive throughout the year. With the home-delivered meals and grocery programs, we now serve about 360 individuals each day. The Valentine’s Day Non-Event is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and we rely on the support of our generous donors to continue providing nutritious meals and food to homebound seniors in Rowan County.”

You can contribute at www.mowrowan.org/valentines-non-event or by contacting Alexandra Fisher at 704-633-0352. Gift basket drawings will be held on Feb. 1 and Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. Results will be shared on the Meals on Wheels Facebook and Instagram pages.

