Blotter: Salisbury Police seeking suspect who cashed forged check Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

SALISBURY — Authorities are searching for a woman who has cashed multiple bad checks in Salisbury dating back to last year.

An individual described by witnesses as a white female with short white hair attempted to pass off a forged check at the Lion’s Share Federal Credit Union on Harrison Road in Salisbury around 4 p.m. on Dec. 20. The check was reportedly for slightly less than $10,000.

About a half an hour later, the same person went to Premier Federal Credit Union on Jake Alexander Boulevard and cashed a $5,000 check.

Salisbury investigators are working on identifying the suspect.

In other Salisbury Police Reports

• An assault reportedly occurred on Huntington Drive between 4:30-4:45 p.m. on Jan. 11.

• A woman reported property damage on Jan. 12. Files indicated she believes her grandson damaged her car by punching it.

• Police took a report on Jan. 12 about a sex offense that occurred from 2018-2021.

• An incident of possible child abuse reportedly took place on Laurel Pointe Circle between 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Jan 12.

• A report of property damage was taken at The Fish Bowl around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 13.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A larceny was reported at Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores on Peeler Road in Salisbury around 1 p.m. on Jan. 10. The total estimated loss was $1,631.

• An assault reportedly occurred on Dogwood Court in Salisbury around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. Authorities also took a report in reference to a forcible entry into the residence.

• Stolen property was reportedly recovered on Trexler Street in Salisbury around 7 p.m. on Jan. 10.

• An incident of larceny reportedly occurred on Rock Grove Church Road between Dec. 26, 2022 and Jan. 12. The total estimated loss was $200.

• Iteasha Rainey, 42, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

• Darren Lane Nail, 34, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with assault on a female.

• Walker Dean Snow, 33, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with domestic criminal trespass.

• Aden Lee Brown, 18, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

• Darus Loron Hamilton, 42, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with assault on a female.

• Ashanti Laketha Unique Patterson, 20, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with communicating threats.

• Daveon Lydell Perry, 26, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with possession of marijuana greater than .5 ounces and less than 1.5 ounces.

• Thomas Lee Story, 67, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Germaing Bernard Reid, 49, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with second-degree trespass.

• Timothy Lee Loflin, 43, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with conspiracy to sell or deliver a controlled substance.

• Jeremiah Jones Tyeryar, 42, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with assault on a female.

• Brian Anthony Newman, 37, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

• Chase Lee Wells, 23, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with assault on a female.

