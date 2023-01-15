Area Sports Briefs: Catawba men win on road Published 2:45 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

From staff reports

WISE, Va.— Catawba used a 48-25 edge on the boards for a 95-81 victory over UVA Wise in South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday afternoon at the Prior Center.

Javeon Jones led Catawba (11-4, 6-1) with 24 points and nine rebounds, while Adrian Scarborough delivered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Kaleb Wallace tossed in 16 points with Kris Robinson adding 11 and DeAngelo Epps 10 more.

Bradley Dean led Wise with 20 points.

Women’s basketball

Livingstone took a 60-55 CIAA win on Saturday against Claflin at New Trent Gym.

Sha’Terra Ferrell led Livingstone with 18 points. The Blue Bears got their first CIAA victory.

College track

Livingstone competed on Saturday in the HBCU Showcase in New York City.

Marcus Cook (Salisbury) placed fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 46 feet, 6 inches. He was 17th in the long jump with an effort of 21 feet, 3.25 inches.

College swimming

Catawba’s Ofek Malul was named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week.

•••

UNC Wilmington’s Katie Knorr (Salisbury) placed second in the 400 IM (4:31.94) in a meet against South Carolina.

College football

Freshman linebacker Jalon Walker (Salisbury) had a sack and a pass breakup and was credited with four QB pressures in Georgia’s 65-7 romp against TCU in the national championship game.

Officially, it was Walker’s first sack for the Bulldogs. He played 15 snaps in the championship game.

•••

Fayetteville State punter Jacob Young (North Rowan) has accepted an invitation to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl All-Star Game.

The game will be played in New Orleans on Feb. 25.

HS basketball

Salisbury senior Kyla Bryant was one of the 722 girls and boys nationwide to earn a nomination to be included in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Game.

Only 48 — 24 girls and 24 boys — will be selected to play in the game.

The Selection Committee includes high school analysts, prep scouts, media and basketball coaches.

•••

In the MLK Queens Challenge, Central Cabarrus defeated Charlotte Christian 63-34.

Central was led in by Taylor Smith, Daniyah Burton and Katherine Coley with 13 points.

Smith had eight assists. Burton had eight rebounds.

HS football

Salisbury’s 2,000-yard back JyMikaah Wells was named Honorable Mention All-State by High School OT, A.L. Brown’s Ty Woods, who averaged 45.4 yards, was named to the second team as a punter. The first team punter is Davie’s Palmer Williams, a Baylor recruit.

•••

Williams also was named to the 4A first team All-State by Friday Nights in Carolina, which names All-State teams by classification.

North Rowan receiver Amari McArthur, who led the county in touchdown catches with 11, was named first team All-State for 1A.

North Rowan QB Jeremiah Alford made the 1A third team.

Salisbury’s Deuce Walker made the 2A second team as a defensive back.

Wells and linebacker Amare Johnson were third team All-State for 2A.

HS tennis

A.L. Brown tennis standout Jayden Wellman signed with Pfeiffer.

Wellman was 21-4 as a junior and was a 4A quarterfinalist.

HS wrestling

Carson finished the South Piedmont Conference season with wins over South Rowan (63-18) and Northwest Cabarrus (50-16).

Joseph Little, Parker Mills, Christian Kluttz, Cameron Lord, Tristin Clawson, Trey Hill and Deshaun Kluttz were 2-0 for the Cougars.

Carson lost 62-18 to Central Cabarrus but won 42-39 against East Rowan with a pin by Raelie Hernandez sealing the win.

Local golf

GARS members played at Rolling Hills.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Larry Petrea with a net of 64.95.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Linn Safley with a net of 64.20. Low ‘C’ Flight player was John Flowers with a net of 65.40. Low ‘D’ Flight player was John Mitchell with a net of 70.07.

Petrea shot 2-under 70 to take low gross and also beat his age by a stroke.

Safley took low net score.

Super Senior winner was Tommy Seamon with a net of 70.5. Petrea eagled the par-4 13th, while Safley eagled the par-5 18th.

North Hills basketball

The North Hills boys jumped out early 24-4 and routed University Christian 82-33.

Champion Hayden scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds. Michael Brown scored 22 points, and Malachi Strong had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

•••

Hayden had 25 points and 16 rebounds in an 80-66 home win against Rockwell Christian.

Brown shot 6-for-7 on 3-pointers and scored 23. Strong had 12 points and eight rebounds.

•••

The North Hills boys lost 87-41 to United Faith Christian Academy.

Brown led the Eagles (8-9) with 18 points.

•••

The North Hills girls lost 53-15 to University Christian. Addison Sheehan led the Eagles with six points.

Rock. Christian hoops

CP Perry scored 25 points in an 80-66 loss to North Hills. Drew Neve scored 16.

Rockwell Christian routed Tabernacle 84-28. Perry scored 25 points, while Jacob Mills had 17.

Rockwell Christian (19-3) beat Fayetteville Street Christian 69-36 on Friday.

Rowan LL sign-ups

Rowan Little League spring baseball, softball and Tee Ball registrations are being held at Godley’s Garden Center on Statesville Boulevard on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 from 10 until 3.

Register anytime at HTC Sports at 5520 Sherrills Ford Road, Salisbury

Parents can register online any time at http://www.rowanlittleleague.com.

The cost is $90.

Baseball leagues offered are Tee Ball (ages 4-6), Coach Pitch (ages 6-8), B League (ages 8-10), A League (ages 10-12) and Junior/Senior (ages 13-16).

Girls softball leagues are Tee Ball (ages 4-6), Coach Pitch (ages 6-8), 10U (ages 8-10), 12U (ages 10-12) and 14U/16U (ages 13-16).

Contact Jeff Bernhardt at 704-267-1146 for information.

Comments