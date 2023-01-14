Women’s college basketball: Jada Porter has career game as Catawba wins again

Published 6:03 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

By Mike London

Catawba's Jada Porter had 22 to pace the Indians on Saturday. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

WISE, Va. — Catawba’s women’s basketball team rode a career game from Jada Porter and won 77-63 at UVA Wise on Saturday.

Porter hit four 3-pointers in the South Atlantic Conference game, scored 22 points and threatened the school steals record. She finished with eight thefts.

Porter got plenty of help from Janiya Downs (16 points, 6 rebounds), Lyrik Thorne (14 points, 7 assists), Sara McIntosh (13 points, 7 rebounds) and Mercedes Wampler (12 rebounds, 8 assists).

Lauren Ford and Mary Spry teamed for another 10 points off the bench.

It was a game of  runs, including a 19-0 spree by the Indians (13-3, 7-1) in the second quarter that led to a 41-32 halftime lead.

UVA Wise (11-6, 3-4) had a run to tie the game with 7:27 remaining, but a 3-pointer by Downs sparked one final run by the Indians for the win.

Catawba made nine 3-pointers for the game and shot 60 percent from the field in the fourth quarter. Catawba had a large advantage in the turnover battle (25-15) and limited UVA Wise to five offensive boards.

Nia Vanzant led the Cavaliers with 17 points

Catawba travels to Wingate on Wednesday to play the Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m.

Catawba              20  21   14   22   — 77

UVA Wise           16  16    20   11   — 63

Catawba — Porter 22, Downs 16, Thorne 14, McIntosh 13, Ford 6, Spry 4, Wampler 2.

