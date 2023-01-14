Waterworks Visual Arts Center’s oyster roast coming up Jan. 28 Published 12:03 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

SALISBURY — After a two-year hiatus, Waterworks’ oyster roast returns on Saturday, Jan. 28.

“What a great way to start the new year!” said Anne Scott Clement, Waterworks’ executive director, in a news release. “Everyone is so excited to bring the event back, in-person. Momentum has been building for months as plans began to take shape last summer.”

The oyster roast has long been a tradition for locals to break the winter season with a get-together evening of fun, food and libation. This year’s event will feature dancing to the music provided by local DJ Errin Brown of Virtual Sounds and a silent auction for items donated by individuals, businesses and nonprofits.

The event is from 6:30-11 p.m. Revelers will enter through the front doors of Waterworks at 123 East Liberty Street and move into the F&M Trolley Barn, where the seafood and barbecue awaits.

Jason Hall from Washington Crab Company will be on site to steam fresh oysters and shrimp. The menu also includes white slaw, potatoes, mac ‘n cheese and hush puppies.

Jay Owens from College Barbecue returns with pulled pork sliders.

Coldstone Creamery will be serving dessert selections.

Guests can enjoy self-pulled beers and ciders provided by United Beverage of North Carolina as well as wine and Cheerwine soft drinks.

Tickets for the all-you-can-eat evening are $100 per person. Waterworks members pay $85. Tickets may be purchased online at www.waterworks.org, or by phone or in person at Waterworks, 123 East Liberty St. in Salisbury, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Oyster Roast is a major fundraiser, benefits educational and outreach programs at Waterworks.

Comments