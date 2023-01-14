Tenth annual Wine About Winter scheduled for Feb. 3 Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

SALISBURY — Downtown Salisbury will hold the 10th annual Wine About Winter from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 3.

The event is for adults 21 and older and includes a traveling wine tasting. Participating shops and restaurants in downtown will each be assigned a specific wine. Ticket holders will travel from place to place to sample wines. No wine may be consumed outside of the location it is served. Free trolley shuttle services will be provided for quick travel to all locations.

Tickets are $24.50 per person in advance and $32 on event day, if not sold out. Wine About Winter tickets include:

one souvenir wine glass

one Wine About Winter souvenir wine bag

walking map

wristband

State issued photo I.D. showing the person’s date of birth is required for each ticket holder in order to pick up tickets, meaning each individual ticket holder must be present when checking in or purchasing tickets.

Ticket holders will check in at the Paul E. Fisher Gateway Building (Visitors Center) located at 204 E. Innes St. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

This is a rain or shine event and there will be no refunds.

