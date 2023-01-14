Support group for those who have lost a spouse is meeting on Mondays starting Jan. 30 Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

Losing a spouse is one of life’s most profound losses. Carolina Caring is offering a support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or a companion. Participants will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved one, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills. Space is limited for this group so early registration is encouraged. Register at www.carolinacaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466 ext. 3201.

This group will meet Monday, Jan. 30, from 1:30-3 p.m. and continue every Mondays during February at 301 East Centerview St. in China Grove.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care and grief counseling. It serves 12 counties across western North Carolina, including Rowan.

