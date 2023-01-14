Men’s college basketball: Livingstone’s Temple helps topple Claflin in OT Published 9:03 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Khyree Temple scored with two seconds left in overtime to give Livingstone’s men’s basketball team a 96-95 win against Claflin on Saturday afternoon.

The lead changed hands nine times and was tied nine more times in a CIAA thriller played in front of 450 fans, most of them wearing black, at New Trent Gym.

It was a “Black Out” game to honor Blue Bear Eric Henderson, who was killed in a vehicle accident over the Christmas break.

Temple scored 23 for the Blue Bears (8-7, 4-2). Pharoah Lassiter had 17, and Detionne Leach added 15.

Claflin (12-3, 4-3) was led by Jailen Williams, a local product who grew up attending LC games.

The Carson graduate had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and in a scene that might have been scripted by Hollywood, he grabbed a defensive rebound and made the jump shot with five seconds left in regulation that forced overtime.

Claflin 38 46 11 — 95

Livingstone 47 37 12 — 96

Livingstone — Temple 23, Lassiter 17, Leach 15, O. Broadnax 10, P. Tako 7, Tiller 5, A. Broadnax 5, McCrae 4, Allen 4, Herd 3, Street 3.

