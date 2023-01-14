Library Notes: Check out the 2023 NoveList Reading Challenge Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

By Amanda Bosch

Rowan Public Library

Sometimes I feel like I get stuck in a rut reading the same authors or the same types of books over and over. While reading the same genre of books can be comforting, it is also fun to branch out and discover new authors, new genres and the latest new releases.

The library has a wonderful resource for readers who are looking to transform their reading lists and searching for new reading adventures. NoveList Plus is a database that “has been helping readers find their next favorite book for more than 25 years and continues to develop innovative solutions for connecting readers, books, and libraries” (NoveList, 2023)

NoveList Plus will allow readers to search book titles by genre, discover new releases, search for books by author or find similar titles by other authors. The resource sorts fiction and nonfiction by age range and allows for a variety of filters to customize searches and find new titles that match your search parameters specifically.

Recommended Reads Lists are also available and there is a 2023 NoveList Reading Challenge which promises readers it will “stretch your reading comfort zone with one challenge per month” (NoveList, 2023). The list will ask readers to search for a different type of book to read each month in order to complete the 2023 Challenge. For example, in January, readers are prompted to pick a 2022 favorite from the NoveList Best of the Year lists while August requires readers to read a book that stars an unreliable or unnamed narrator. The NoveList Plus database can help identify titles that meet these guidelines so readers can discover new books while completing the challenge.

To access the NoveList resource, simply navigate to the library website, click Library Services then select Digital Services from the dropdown menu. Choose the option for NCLive and click the NCLive link. You will be asked to enter your library card number and PIN. As always, the helpful librarians at the reference desk can always assist you in navigating to the resource and finding suggested books whether they are print books in one of the library branches or ebooks available through the NC Digital Library and the Libby App. Just ask us for help — we love assisting people in finding new books to read and using the digital library resources.

Happy Reading! I am off to start the 2023 Reading Challenge and I hope you will join me!

Amanda Bosch is a librarian at Rowan Public Library.

