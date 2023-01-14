Kids who bring in canned goods get free admission to NC Museum of Dolls, Toys Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

SPENCER — Children can help fight hunger in our community and enjoy free admission to the N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures from Thursday, Jan. 19, to Saturday, Jan. 21.

All children 14 and under who bring three or more cans (or other non-perishable items) will receive free admission to the museum and have their name included on the giving board.

All food items will be donated to Rowan Helping Ministries. Check their food pantry wish list to see what is most needed: https:// rowanhelpingministries.org/ donate/

The N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures at 108 4th St. is open each week Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

