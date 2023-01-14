Davie County Senior Services trip to Kentucky set for May 9-12 Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

MOCKSVILLE — After a three-year hiatus, the Davie County Senior Services extended trips are back and Mike Garner will lead a spring trip to Kentucky from Tuesday-Friday, May 9-12. The trip is designed for individuals, pairs and groups of friends to attend together.

Prices are $1,007 per person for a single room, $726 per person in a double room, $634 per person in a triple room and $591 per person in a quadruple room.

On May 9, the group will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, with lunch at Shonet’s Country Café in Milton, W.V. Dinner is on your own (not included in trip price).

On May 10, breakfast at the hotel before touring the Creation Museum (lunch at museum on your own). The 75,000-square-foot museum presents biblical history with life-size dinosaurs, animatronics and visually stunning displays. Another tour is of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, at the “mother church” of the Diocese of Covington. Dinner at Cracker Barrel.

On May 11, breakfast at hotel then a tour of The Ark (lunch at the Ark on your own) with a life-sized ark built to the exact dimensions of the Bible. Another tour is of Mary Todd Lincoln’s childhood home. Dinner at Mimi’s Southern Style Cooking

On May 12, breakfast at hotel and a tour of Kentucky Horse Park, one of the top attractions in Lexington. Lunch on your own.

Accommodations will be at the Hampton Inn in Dry Ridge for two nights and Country Inn & Suites in Georgetown for one night.

Reservations can be made with a $50 deposit. Deadline for registration is March 17. Final trip payment is due at that time. No refunds after payment is made to the tour company.

A minimum of 30 participants must sign up for the trip. If it is canceled, all money will be refunded.

Contact Davie County Senior Services at 336-753-6230 or stop by 278 Meroney St. in Mocksville for more information.

Comments