College basketball: Bacot leads UNC past Louisville; Charlotte, NC A&T winners Published 6:10 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Playing on an injured ankle, Armando Bacot recorded a double-double and reserve Dmarco Dunn scored 14 points and North Carolina beat Louisville 80-59 on Saturday.

Bacot scored 14 points and had 16 rebounds and R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson scored 12 apiece for the Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC). The Tar Heels’ bench contributed 26 points to the win effort.

El Ellis scored 22 points for Louisville (2-16, 0-7) which hasn’t won since Dec. 17.

Louisville played with aggression and built a 15-7 lead with 13:28 left before halftime. But North Carolina proceeded to outscore the Cardinals 30-11 and went to the break up 37-26. Other than Ellis, only Jae’Lyn Withers scored more than two points before halftime for Louisville.

Bacot turned his left ankle a little more than a minute into Tuesday’s loss at Virginia and did not play the rest of the game. North Carolina again played without Pitt Nance, who hurt is back at Pitt on Dec. 30. He played two minutes against Wake Forest Jan. 4 and has missed the last three games.

The Tar Heels moved their all-time record to 19-7 against Louisville.

North Carolina hosts Boston College Tuesday. Louisville faces Pitt Wednesday.

Charlotte 72, UTSA 54

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Igor Milicic Jr.’s 16 points helped Charlotte defeat UTSA 72-54 on Saturday.

Milicic also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the 49ers (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA). Jackson Threadgill scored 14 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers. Aly Khalifa had 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

Japhet Medor led the Roadrunners (7-11, 1-6) with 18 points. DJ Richards added 14 points and eight rebounds for UTSA. Christian Tucker also had eight points.

NC A&T 61, Stony Brook 59

GREENSBORO (AP) — Kam Woods’ 19 points helped N.C. A&T defeat Stony Brook 61-59.

Woods was 7 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Aggies (8-11, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Marcus Watson added 18 points while going 8 of 18 (2 for 9 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Austin Johnson had 10 points.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore led the Seawolves (7-11, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Frankie Policelli added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Stony Brook and Kenan Sarvan had eight points and 13 rebounds.

UNC Asheville 72, Gardner-Webb 67 (OT)

BOILING SPRINGS (AP) — Drew Pember’s 22 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Gardner-Webb 72-67 in overtime.

Pember also added 19 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (13-6, 5-1 Big South Conference). Fletcher Abee shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Tajion Jones recorded 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 6 from the line.

DQ Nicholas led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-10, 3-3) with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Winthrop 78, Campbell 74

BUIES CREEK (AP) — Sin’Cere McMahon’s 23 points helped Winthrop defeat Campbell 78-74.

McMahon shot 6 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Eagles (8-11, 3-3 Big South Conference). Toneari Lane shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Kasen Harrison recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Fighting Camels (7-11, 2-4) were led by Ricky Clemons, who recorded 18 points. Campbell also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Laurynas Vaistaras. Juan Reyna also had eight points.

Citadel 65, Western Carolina 61

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark scored 28 points as Citadel beat Western Carolina 65-61. The Bulldogs (7-11, 2-4 Southern Conference) got 13 from Jackson Price.

The Catamounts (10-9, 3-3) were led by Vonterius Woolbright, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Tyzhaun Claude added 17 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks for Western Carolina. In addition, Tyler Harris had eight points.

George Mason 67, Davidson 65

FAIRFAX, Va. ( AP) — Josh Oduro led George Mason with 22 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with 13 seconds left as the Patriots took down Davidson 67-65.

Oduro added nine rebounds and five assists for the Patriots (11-7, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Malik Henry scored 12 points and added six rebounds. De’Von Cooper added 10 points.

Grant Huffman led the way for the Wildcats (9-9, 2-4) with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Davidson also got 16 points from Foster Loyer and 13 from Sam Mennenga.

George Mason trailed 36-31 at halftime. Oduro scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Patriots’ second-half rally.

Davidson visits Dayton on Tuesday.

No. 22 Charleston 78, Elon 60

CHARLESTON, S.C. ( (AP) — Dalton Bolon made six 3s and scored 21 points as No. 22 College of Charleston extended the nation’s longest win streak to 17 games with a 78-60 victory over Elon on Saturday.

Ante Brzovic added 17 points for the Cougars (18-1, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Association), who struggled early but rallied after halftime to turn back Elon (2-16, 0-5). Trailing by two points at halftime, the Cougars went on a 22-6 run. Charleston had a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Max Mackinnon led Elon with 17 points.

Appalachian State 58, Troy 45

BOONE (AP) — Terence Harcum had 15 points in Appalachian State’s 58-45 victory over Troy on Saturday night.

Harcum was 3 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 7 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Mountaineers (10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Donovan Gregory finished 5 of 14 from the field to add 11 points. CJ Huntley shot 2 for 6 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Nelson Phillips led the way for the Trojans (12-7, 4-2) with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

NC Central 71, SC St. 67

DURHAM (AP) — Eric Boone had 17 points in North Carolina Central’s 71-67 win over South Carolina State on Saturday night.

Boone also contributed six assists and three steals for the Eagles (9-8, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon added 15 points while going 3 of 4 and 9 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Justin Wright shot 4 of 13 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Bulldogs (3-16, 0-3) were led in scoring by Jordan Simpson, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Justin Wilson added 10 points for South Carolina State. In addition, Rakeim Gary had 10 points.

William & Mary defeats UNC Wilmington 69-67

WILMINGTON (AP) — Charlie Williams’ 15 points off of the bench helped William & Mary to a 69-67 victory against UNC Wilmington on Saturday night.

Williams shot 2 of 5 from the field and 11 for 12 from the line for the Tribe (8-10, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Anders Nelson scored 15 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five assists. Ben Wight shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Seahawks (14-5, 4-2) were led by Trazarien White, who recorded 21 points and eight rebounds. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 14 points and seven rebounds for UNC Wilmington. Jamarii Thomas also had 12 points.

Williams scored 12 points in the first half and William & Mary went into the break trailing 39-36. Nelson put up nine second-half points and William & Mary secured the victory after a second half that featured five lead changes and was tied five times.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. William & Mary visits No. 22 Charleston while UNC Wilmington hosts Elon.

