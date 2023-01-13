One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive
Published 11:06 am Friday, January 13, 2023
SALISBURY – Initial reports from officials are that one person has died and another is injured in a house fire on Duke Drive.
A male was deceased at the scene and a female was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The fire was reported sometime around 8 a.m. Details are still scant at this time but the State Bureau of Investigations has been called in to investigate origin and cause of the fire.
The house is in a small, peaceful neighborhood of single family homes, some with small livestock in the yards. Several neighbors who drove by the scene Friday morning were unaware of the tragedy, and offered prayers.