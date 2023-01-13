One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive Published 11:06 am Friday, January 13, 2023

SALISBURY – Initial reports from officials are that one person has died and another is injured in a house fire on Duke Drive.

A male was deceased at the scene and a female was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The fire was reported sometime around 8 a.m. Details are still scant at this time but the State Bureau of Investigations has been called in to investigate origin and cause of the fire.

The house is in a small, peaceful neighborhood of single family homes, some with small livestock in the yards. Several neighbors who drove by the scene Friday morning were unaware of the tragedy, and offered prayers.

Comments