Ford sworn in for third term in NC Senate Published 12:00 am Friday, January 13, 2023

RALEIGH — Sen. Carl Ford was sworn in for his third term representing Stanly and Rowan counties in the North Carolina Senate.

He was accompanied by his wife, Angela, and a few other family members at the ceremony Wednesday. Angela held the Bible as Ford took the oath of office, which was administered by N.C. Supreme Court Justice Tamara Barringer.

Ford will be serving as the co-chair of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on General Government. He will also be serving as a member of four other committees:

North Carolina Courts Commission

Joint Legislative Education Oversight Committee

Municipal Incorporations Subcommittee of the Joint Legislative Committee on Local Government

Joint Legislative Transportation Oversight Committee

