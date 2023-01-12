Spencer police, town determined to stop recent spate of shots fired Published 2:26 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

SPENCER – In the last week Spencer Police have responded to multiple shots fired calls in residential areas of town, and Chief Michael File confirmed that police believe the recent firearms activities in the southern part of town are gang related.

This type of activity is new for Spencer said the chief, and the efforts to address it involve multiple agencies.

A press release Thursday afternoon states “the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to these incidents, seeking information to result in justice, and upholding community safety.”

“I, along with our Board and town staff, share a concern for our community and those affected by acts of violence,” said Mayor Jonathan Williams. “We are thankful for the coordinated response among with multiple local and state law enforcement agencies including the Spencer Police Department. Our team is working diligently to investigate, apprehend, and prosecute responsible parties. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Spencer and perpetrators will be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

File is determined to use every resource available to respond and prevent similar situations.

“Our officers are committed to the community’s safety, and we are enhancing our presence in response,” said File. “We believe that the people of Spencer should not be subjected to or live in an environment of senseless harm. As such, the police department, in coordination with other local agencies, will be “micro-targeting” the areas where these events have occurred, and residents can expect increased police activity in these areas.”

Spencer Police are asking citizens to be extremely aware and report any suspicious activity or vehicles in Spencer by calling 911. If callers want to remain anonymous, they can let the dispatcher know they would prefer a telephone call back after an officer has checked the circumstances surrounding the call rather than a visit to the caller’s residence.

In addition, anyone with information about recent incidents involving shots fired should contact Spencer Police at 704-633-3574, and a report can be taken confidentially.

