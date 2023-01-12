ShoutOuts: Jan. 12 Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Rippey inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Mackenzie Rippey of Landis was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Safrit on dean’s list at SUNY Canton

Rachel M. Safrit, a SUNY Canton health care management major from Kannapolis, earned dean’s list honors during the fall 2022 semester.

China Grove resident receives scholarship from WGU North Carolina

Kendall Hill Shue of China Grove was awarded a WGU North Carolina fifth anniversary scholarship, which is valued up to $10,000. Shue has an associate’s degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. WGU North Carolina is a state affiliate of online nonprofit Western Governors University

Overton First Class Explorers

The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Explorers for December for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of civility:

Kindergarten: Dalton Almon, A’Laysia Peoples, Sha’Kayla Jimenez

First Grade: Rose Alonso, Salem Griffith, MacKenzie Harvey

Second Grade: Zoe Ferrera, Rames Morris, Caleb LuceroOrellana

Third Grade: Logan Will, Nyanzia Clement, Philomena Krider

Fourth Grade: Samaya Holmes, Camille Krider, Sofia Harvey

Fifth Grade: Chandler Oberry, Jocelyn Aponte, Tanner DeCou, Khloee Jefferies

Bostian Elementary Good Citizens

The staff of Bostian Elementary would like to recognize the following students for standing out as exemplary citizens for this month.

Kindergarten: Grayson Barnhardt, Adeline Gaines, Britten Billings, Brantley Montecalvo, Aubrey Gregory, Vera Sutton

First Grade: Noah Smith, Bohde Fletcher, Beckett Campbell, Matthias Wright, Williya Fields,

Landon Allen

Second Grade: Jocelynn Nickelson, Weston Gray, Caroline Cruse, Klaytin Gilbreaith, Natalie Strohecker, Katherine Stover, Jayden Henriksen

Third Grade: Adriel Childers, Jackson Simmons, Jacob Powers, Brooklyn Johnson, Claire Stirewalt, Jaxon Eddings

Fourth Grade: Karter Gilbreaith, Adysen Eller, Kendall Laskey, Brooklyn Billings, Jude Stancil, Madalyn Sewell, Braylen Tapp

Fifth Grade: Kinsley Davis, Kennedy Furr, Brayden Kelly, Whitney Jones, Abbry Shue, Brooklynn

Lewis

Essie Academy second quarter honor roll

Kindergarten: Delontayana Brown, Za’Maria Brown, Zaiden Chambers, Aubrey Marsh, Nariya Robertson, Kenry Wilder

First Grade: Edwin Foxx, Howard Foxx, Ja’Karria Wood

Second Grade: Makayla Williams.

Third Grade: Ja’Laiha Spencer, Jhy’Meir Spencer

Fourth Grade: Levi Davis, Alai Gooden, Jkenya Hayes, Ja’Zyiaha Spencer, Jakarria Thompson.

Fifth Grade: Jayden Imani, Kaleah Phillips

Sixth Grade: Hunter Foutz

Principal’s Awards

Nariya Robertson, Kenry Wilder, Edwin Foxx and Howard Foxx

