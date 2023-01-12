ShoutOuts: Jan. 12
Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 12, 2023
Rippey inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
Mackenzie Rippey of Landis was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Safrit on dean’s list at SUNY Canton
Rachel M. Safrit, a SUNY Canton health care management major from Kannapolis, earned dean’s list honors during the fall 2022 semester.
China Grove resident receives scholarship from WGU North Carolina
Overton First Class Explorers
The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Explorers for December for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of civility:
Second Grade: Zoe Ferrera, Rames Morris, Caleb LuceroOrellana
Third Grade: Logan Will, Nyanzia Clement, Philomena Krider
Fourth Grade: Samaya Holmes, Camille Krider, Sofia Harvey
Fifth Grade: Chandler Oberry, Jocelyn Aponte, Tanner DeCou, Khloee Jefferies
Bostian Elementary Good Citizens
The staff of Bostian Elementary would like to recognize the following students for standing out as exemplary citizens for this month.
Kindergarten: Grayson Barnhardt, Adeline Gaines, Britten Billings, Brantley Montecalvo, Aubrey Gregory, Vera Sutton
First Grade: Noah Smith, Bohde Fletcher, Beckett Campbell, Matthias Wright, Williya Fields,
Landon Allen
Second Grade: Jocelynn Nickelson, Weston Gray, Caroline Cruse, Klaytin Gilbreaith, Natalie Strohecker, Katherine Stover, Jayden Henriksen
Third Grade: Adriel Childers, Jackson Simmons, Jacob Powers, Brooklyn Johnson, Claire Stirewalt, Jaxon Eddings
Fourth Grade: Karter Gilbreaith, Adysen Eller, Kendall Laskey, Brooklyn Billings, Jude Stancil, Madalyn Sewell, Braylen Tapp
Fifth Grade: Kinsley Davis, Kennedy Furr, Brayden Kelly, Whitney Jones, Abbry Shue, Brooklynn
Lewis
Essie Academy second quarter honor roll