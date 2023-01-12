Rowan/Cabarrus representative Kevin Crutchfield takes oath of office for state House Published 12:03 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

RALEIGH — Rowan and Cabarrus County representative Kevin Crutchfield was sworn into the North Carolina House of Representatives on Wednesday, kicking off his first-term serving District 83.

“I am not sure if words can adequately capture the moment into words. It was truly a priceless moment for the history books of my life,” Crutchfield said in an email response to the Post.

He brought his wife, Cheryl, and their three sons Matthew, Michael and Andrew, to attend the swearing in.

First-term representatives are commonly referred to as “freshman,” and Crutchfield was selected by the Republican “freshmen” as leader, where he will represent their interests before party leadership. He said he looks at the role as the coach of the team. When asked what specific legislation he is looking forward to working on, Crutchfield said his focus is to evaluate what his fellow “freshman” team-members’ “greatest strengths” are “before moving forward with any legislative priorities.”

He also thanked his constituents in Rowan and Cabarrus for their continued support.

“I am so thankful for the faith that the people of the 83rd district have put in me,” Crutchfield said. “If I can be of assistance to any of my constituents, my door is always open and I can be reached at kevin.crutchfield@ncleg.gov or call my office at 919-715-2009.”

Crutchfield was elected in the November election where he faced no opponent. He defeated candidates Brad Jenkins and Grayson Haff in the Republican primary in May 2022 with 45.1 percent of the vote.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Crutchfield has lived in North Carolina for nearly half a century. Working at IBM for 15 years, Crutchfield made the move to the business world and started his own business, Casco Signs, a sign company. He is a lifelong Republican.

