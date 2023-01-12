Patton joins Bob Jones University track and field team Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

GREENVILLE, SC — Sydney Patton of Salisbury has been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins track and field team for the 2022-23 academic year. He is a senior majoring in Biblical counseling.

Patton attended North Rowan High School and is a middle distance runner.

This year the Bruins have expanded their program to include an indoor track and field season which started on Dec. 3 in Winston-Salem and will continue until the NCCAA national meet on Feb. 10.

“We are really looking forward to the indoor and outdoor track seasons,” said Coach Ken Roach in a news release. “Having indoor track will definitely put the program on a better playing field with other competitive collegiate teams, and I am very thankful the administration supports it. The additional season really allows us to spread out the training making it much more consistent and better for the student-athletes. We are working hard to continue to add quality training to a larger variety of track events which gives the Bruins program a deeper overall athletics program to serve Christ.”

The outdoor season will begin at Southern Wesleyan University in South Carolina at the Susan Rouse Invite on March 4. The Bruins are scheduled to compete in eight meets throughout the spring semester before wrapping up their season at the NCCAA National Championships in May in Columbia, South Carolina.

“As we continue to add athletes, we can’t wait to see where God leads this program over the next couple of years,” said Roach.

BJU is a provisional member of NCAA DIII and an NCCAA member. The BJU Bruins feature 13 varsity programs and over 200 student-athletes.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

