Men’s college basketball: Blue Bears lose in OT on the road

Shaw Sports Information

RALEIGH —Five Bears scored at least 10 points and Shaw took down the Livingstone Blue Bears 97-90 in overtime at home Wednesday.

A crowd of 987 watched in Spaulding Gym.

Teon Tiller and Khyree Temple scored 19 each for the Blue Bears, who will play Claflin at home on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Bears (10-7, 3-2) had five players score in double figures, led by Justus Baldwin , who had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jeremiah Pope tacked on 18 points and two steals and Amir Waddell helped out with 17 points and eight rebounds from the bench.

Led by Jamari Roberts’ five offensive rebounds, Shaw did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 14 boards that resulted in eight second chance points.

The Shaw defense was a problem in Wednesday’s game, forcing 16 Livingstone turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 22 points on the offensive end of the floor. Doriuntas Barnes led the way individually for the Bears with two steals.

How It Happened

After falling behind 26-25, Shaw went on a 6-0 run with 7:35 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Shayne Siago , to take a 31-26 lead. The Bears then lost some of that lead, but still entered halftime with a 41-38 advantage.

Livingstone proceeded to take a 59-52 lead before Shaw went on a 7-0 run, finished off by Pope’s layup, to even the score at 59 all with 11:49 to go in the contest. Neither team was able to finish the game in regulation and the contest headed to overtime tied at 83-83. Shaw got a boost from its bench in the period, as non-starters accounted for 13 of its 42 total points. The Bears used a stretch of turnovers and baskets to pull away in the extra period including Pope’s dagger dunk with less than 30 seconds remaining.

Shaw then took care of business in extra time, outscoring Livingstone 14-7 to seize victory by the 97-90 final score.