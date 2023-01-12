Letters to the editor: January 12 Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Warren earned recent clean energy award

Hearty congratulations to state Rep. Harry Warren, a Salisbury Republican and business executive, on his recent selection as one of four state legislators to receive a North Carolina 2022 Clean Energy Champion Award.

Rep. Warren received his award for sponsoring important legislation expanding solar panel freedom in homeowner association neighborhoods and for promoting electric vehicles.

A total of 10 awards, co-sponsored by Conservatives for Clean Energy North Carolina and Chambers for Innovation & Clean Energy, were presented last month in Greensboro. Other awards went to federal lawmakers, local chambers of commerce, and companies working to advance clean energy investment, innovation, and opportunity across our state.

North Carolina has made tremendous strides in providing clean energy to businesses and consumers, but we have more to do. As the alarming Christmas Eve power blackouts showed, greater energy market competition and customer choice would benefit all electricity ratepayers. It’s past time for our state Utilities Commission and the N.C. General Assembly to consider potential energy market reforms.

Meanwhile, the people of Salisbury and Rowan County should be proud to have a common-sense, pro-business conservative such as Rep. Warren helping to lead the way on clean energy for all of North Carolina.

— Carson Butts

Butts is North Carolina State Director, Conservatives for Clean Energy

