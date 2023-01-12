High school basketball: Carson boys rout Statesville Published 7:54 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Staff report

STATESVILLE — Shooters have to think about the next shot, not the last one.

Carson shooter Mikey Beasley slid into a funk in late December, but he kept shooting, and on Wednesday, the slump was over and the makes were back.

Beasley made six 3-pointers, scored a career-high 26 and led Carson to an easy road win at struggling Statesville.

The Cougars won it 73-49.

Beasley scored 25 early this season against North Stanly, but he’d had only 17 — total — in his four games prior to Wednesday.

But now the lefty marksman is back on track.

‘Beasley was really hot early,” Carson coach Brian Perry said. “And we defended well. Emory Taylor and CJ Guida gave us a lot of energy.”

It was a bounce-back for Carson, which lost a tough one at East Rowan on Tuesday and then had to go on the road for a much quieter non-conference game 24 hours later.

But the Ciougars (7-7) got the win. They’re 0-5 in the South Piedmont Conference, but 7-2 otherwise, which says good things about the SPC.

Carson didn’t have Jay McGruder, who missed the game due to a funeral.

Without McGruder, a lot of Cougars had to play more minutes than usual, and Guida, BJ Howard and Cameron Burleyson made their extended minutes count.

Taylor scored 14. He’s been on a good run lately. Howard had 11, his best game in a while.

Kevin Bryant scored 13 for the Greyhounds (1-8). Statesville’s lone win was against West Iredell.

Carson 25 19 15 14 — 73

Statesville 13 12 17 7 — 49

Carson — Beasley 26, Taylor 14, Howard 11, Drye 6, Burleyson 6, Guida 6, Ball 2, Williams 2.

Comments