God’s Will Be Done Ministry missionary program is Sunday afternoon

Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Post Lifestyles

SALISBURY — Assistant Pastor Kendrick Melton of Boxwood Baptist Church in Mocksville will speak at the God’s Will Be Done Ministry missionary program on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m.

An appreciation service for Assistant Pastor Anthony Hackett will be held Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. Pastor Randolph Melton will lead the celebration and Pastor Jimmy Chambers of Highway to Heaven Ministry in Monroe will speak.

God’s Will Be Done Ministry is at 1401 Bringle Ferry Road.

