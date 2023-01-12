Enochville car burglary suspect identified Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

After home surveillance footage captured an individual that appeared to be breaking into vehicles in Enochville, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has identified someone they believe to be their man.

Investigators have obtained warrants for the arrest of Malik Eugene Rose, 21, of Charlotte. Rose is charged with nine offenses, including breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of financial cards, larceny of a firearm, and misdemeanor larceny.

Officials indicated that help from community members led investigators to Rose as a suspect. Court records show that he currently has pending cases in Mecklenburg County for similar crimes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Malik Rose is asked to call 911 or the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 704-216-8683.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A company box truck was reportedly stolen from Athena Marble between midnight on Jan. 7 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 9.

• An unprovoked assault reportedly occurred at a residence on Cauble Road in Salisbury.

• A burglary was reported on Rainey Road in Salisbury on Jan. 9 at 3:46 p.m.

• Marlon Kerry King, 32, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Justin Wayne Correll, 33, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Dichris Terrell Wood, 35, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

• Jonathon Matthew Hall, 30, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with credit card fraud.

• James Leonard Stewart, 28, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Jolisa Hooper, 30, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with hit and run.

• Dajah Janae Crawford, 26, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with assault by pointing a gun.

• Germain Bernard Reid, 49, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with assault on a female.

• Jarvis Degame Neely, 37, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with assault on a female.

• Devin Duran Brown, 24, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A U-Haul vehicle that was reported stolen on Jan. 4 was recovered on Jan. 10

• A report of injury to personal property was filed on West Jake Alexander Boulevard on Jan. 10.

• William Isaac Sanders, 40, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with simple possession of a controlled substance.

